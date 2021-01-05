Hope religious leaders give vaccine info responsibly

In a bid to build trust and foster confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine among people, the Union Health Ministry will rope in celebrities and faith leaders and others to disseminate accurate and transparent information.

An 88-page document on COVID-19 vaccine communication strategy has been released by the ministry.

Through timely information about the vaccine, it also seeks to alleviate apprehensions, ensure its acceptance and encourage uptake.

It is reassuring to note that the government has chalked out a roadmap to not only define strategy when it comes to giving the vaccine but in the run-up, is actually encouraging people go to vaccination centres to take the jab.

One standout feature of the strategy, wherever you may stand on the 'should we take the vaccine' spectrum, is the roping in of different heads of faiths to provide correct information and assure people that there will be no contravention of religions by taking the vaccine.

This paper has reported earlier about doctors and other professionals working in the organ donation space, talking about the importance of religious leaders stepping up and how it would be beneficial if people pledge their organs. They claimed this is a big facet to upping awareness and giving the donation drive a huge fillip.

It is visionary to include these leaders, given their hold in the public space, in the vaccine drive. We expect caution and knowledgeable gab of the jab, from these guiding lights. Responsible not reckless, scientific not superstitious, and informed not inflammatory, is the tenor we will look for and hopefully find, in the statements of true leaders of all faiths, whether for the vaccine or in other aspects of life.

