Hopefully, I have got few more in me: Taylor after hitting 20th ODI ton

The 34-year-old expressed joy on getting to the 20th ODI hundred, adding that things worked out pretty well for him on the field.

Ross Taylor celebrates his 20th ton

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor, who smashed the 20th ODI ton of his career and became the first cricketer from his country to achieve the mark in this format, hoped that he would continue to give many such performances for his team.

"It was nice to get the 20th hundred. I would have taken that at the start of my career. I'm getting old, so hopefully, I've got a few more in me,¿ ICC quoted Taylor, as saying.

"I felt okay out there, I've been hitting the ball alright, and it felt nice to get three figures," he said. "More often than not in New Zealand conditions you've just got to give yourself a bit of time and you can catch up as we did today. It doesn't always work but it's nice when it does," he added.

Left-hand batsman Henry Nicholls played a stormy knock of 124 runs in their last ODI against Sri Lanka and stitched a 154-run partnership with Taylor, who said that Nicholls made the task much easier for him on the ground with his busy style of playing.

"We know in New Zealand you can catch up later and I think we've done that very well in all three games. Do the donkey work through the middle and put the icing on the cake at the end. I thought he came out and was busy from ball one and set the tone, which made my job a lot easier. I'm sure it's going to be the first of many hundreds," Talyor said.

New Zealand registered a thumping 3-0 win over Sri Lanka in their recently-concluded ODI series. Next, both the teams are slated to cross swords in their one-off T20 match which is slated to be held on January 11 at the Eden Park.