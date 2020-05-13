Hope for Indian engineers stuck in Philippines

There is a glimmer of hope on the horizon, for two Mumbai software engineers, Moses Rajan and Rajat N Durani, who are stranded in the Philippines since the lockdown. The professionals who were in the Philippines on work assignments, are on the island of Cebu. Cebu is the second largest city after Manila, the capital.

Sweeper flights

Rajan said, "During this evacuation phase, Indians are being flown out from Manila, the capital. Even the Philippines is in lockdown. What they have to do is arrange what are known as 'sweeper flights.' This flight picks up passengers from places like Cebu and transports them to Manila. From there we can board the evacuation flights to India." Both engineers seem to be enthused about a recent communication with the Embassy that has said the government is thinking about sweeper flights. "We hope we hear about something soon," they said.

Work projects

Rajan has been in Cebu since January this year. The Kandivali native was sent to the Philippines by his company on a work project. Rajan said, "I had a return ticket to Mumbai on March 17. The flight was going via Singapore. It was cancelled. I got another ticket for a March 19 flight, taking off from Cebu, via Singapore to Mumbai. I went to the airport but was not allowed to board the aircraft. The Indians, I was told, were not allowed to board the flight on instructions from the Indian government," he said.

Rajan said, "I have been in regular touch with the Indian Embassy and they are responsive. There are so many Indians stranded here."

One amongst those many is co-worker Durani, who also arrived in Cebu on March 9 also on work but was subsequently stranded. "We have company accommodation. We go and buy our provisions once a fortnight, things are at walking distance from here, language is not a problem. We are also working from our home here," said the Navi Mumbai (Kharghar) resident.

Tourist trouble

The colleagues acknowledge that they may be in a slightly better position than other Indians, especially tourists who struggled to find accommodation and are paying through their nose to stay on. Durani and Rajan added, "Even when the sweeper flights start it will have to be planned extremely well. We will have to land in Manila in good time for the evacuation flights, via sweeper flight from Cebu, as we should not get stranded for hours or a day even in Manila!"

Rajan said, "We have registered with the portal for those stranded here, more than a month ago. The Indian Embassy could have published our names and passport number on the website, to let us know where we stand on that list. Then, they can publish details on a daily basis, of those who have left. This would help lower the anxiety levels of those stranded here."

Anxiety builds

Rajan said, "The COVID-19 case count in Mumbai is not looking good. I worry for my wife and two children." Durani is concerned about his wife and little daughter. Longing for home, uncertainty about evacuation and challenging times in a foreign land, plus some trepidation about the situation on landing at home, the stranded are juggling so much emotional baggage even as they await that communication from the Embassy saying, pack your bags you are on the next flight home.

