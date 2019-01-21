Horoscope: Guide for sun signs to better health, fitness and work-life

things-to-do

A tarot card reader gazes into the future to give you cues for good health, fitness and better work-life balance in 2019

Aries

Wellness cue: Channelise the aggression

To combat challenging and stressful situations in 2019, focus your energy on outdoor activities like a nature hike. Should time not permit, opt for power walks or spice up your routine by trying unique exercise classes like kickboxing or acro-yoga.

Taurus

Wellness cue: Ground yourself

Feel good in your body. Taurus needs to sustain life and to build in order to feel stable and secure emotionally and physically. Take barefoot walks on the grass and honour your own pace. Take time out regularly for a massage, a bubble bath, and focus on your senses. You’ll feel less overwhelmed and refreshed in no time.

Gemini

Wellness cue: De-stress your nerves

To soothe your frazzled nerves, be in the moment. Spend time in nature to reflect on what is truly meaningful to you, so that your mind has that space. Eat light, sticking to a saatvik diet. Be part of a meditation group, or opt for a nature retreat in 2019. Avoid being sharp in your speech.

Cancer

Wellness cue: Build your support system

Surround yourself with people who encourage you to realise your potential and help you be the best version of yourself. Meaningful relationships will shape the year for you as they will affect all aspects of your life — especially your nervous system.

Leo

Wellness cue: A healthy body leads to a healthy mind

While you may not necessarily be experiencing how your physical health is impacting your quality of life, it’s still important to seize the opportunity with both hands to regain your peak fitness. This will result in you feeling better about yourself and provide you with the clarity of thought that you will strongly need in 2019.

Virgo

Wellness cue: Eat a balanced diet

Your body is a temple, so you need to be very mindful of what you let into it. Take extra care of your diet and ensure that you are not compromising on what you take. A glass of fresh juice first thing in the morning can give you just the refreshing start to your day that you need. Avoid skipping meals and have dry fruits as a healthy snack alternative when short on time.

Libra

Wellness cue: Balance the professional with the personal

You may be great at the art of balancing but it’s time to apply that balance to your health as well. While the professional grind is important in 2019, it is equally important to not lose sight of the larger objective of living a happy and healthy life. Use the year as a guide to begin healthy habits like a quiet walk in the morning to clear your mind and keep your body healthy.

Scorpio

Wellness cue: Throw weight and words behind your dreams

If you are currently seeking a successful and fulfilling future, 2019 is the year for you to throw your weight behind those dreams. Communication is key and you will be surprised by how de-stressed you feel interacting with like-minded individuals. Listen to your body this year; it will give you cues on pain areas.

Sagittarius

Wellness cue: Value the importance of fun

It’s time for you to have the time of your life in 2019. You’ll be firing on all cylinders and will see the results of it too this year. It’s the perfect time for you to start the fitness routine that you’ve been thinking of but haven’t got around to doing. Carry the confidence you gain in witnessing your positive transformation into other aspects of your life and success will follow.

Capricorn

Wellness cue: Acknowledge your limitations

Perfection is hard to achieve. It’s more important to be honest with yourself and acknowledge your limitations so that you can control them. The balance between your ideal self and your actual self is key in 2019. Pay close attention to your mental well-being and ensure that you do not put too much pressure on yourself to realise your potential. Take a break from time to time and do things that you enjoy.

Aquarius

Wellness cue: Unlock your creativity

This is the year for you to unlock your creativity. Take charge of the ideas that are constantly buzzing in your head and put those plans into action. You will find the challenge immensely gratifying and the process of collaborating to be inspiring. Your ability to see the beauty in all things gives you a unique perspective that will help you fulfil your vision in an honest, poetic manner.

Pisces

Wellness cue: Spend time with your family

If there’s one thing that we all take for granted, it’s the importance of family. With their constant love and support, it can get easy to get so used to it that we forget that it’s a relationship that needs to be nurtured and cared for. Take time out and spend quality time with your family; it will be the secret to your wellness in 2019.

