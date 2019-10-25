Horror filmmaker Ari Aster: Was obsessed with Satyajit Ray's films

Celebrated Hollywood filmmaker Ari Aster, who specialises in making horror films, such as Hereditary, is a fan of the late Oscar-winning Indian legend Satyajit Ray. He says Ray's films inspired him to visit India. "I am enjoying it here. I have never been to India before. I grew up obsessed with the movies of Satyajit Ray. He is one of my heroes and after watching his films, I wanted to come to India," Aster said on the sidelines of an ongoing film festival.

Aster's new folk-horror film Midsommar was screened at the festival. "I need to interact with more people who saw the film to have a full picture of how it played here. But people have been enthusiastic. They engage at a very deep level. They have come to me with smart and thoughtful questions. Here, there is a commitment to engaging with cinema, that's something you don't find everywhere," he shared.

The filmmaker spoke about Midsommar, which he penned while going through a break-up in personal life. "It is a horror comedy; a dark comedy. I don't see it as a horror film. It's more of a fairytale. If you want to tell a dark story, you can go very deep in the horror genre without alienating people. Other genres don't give as much license to do that."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever