Horror-thriller Hereditary to open in India in June

Hereditary tells a harrowing story of a family tragedy that veers into the realm of the supernatural



A still from Hereditary. Pic/YouTube

Ari Aster's horror film Hereditary will release in India on June 22. PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, a statement to IANS said. The film stars Toni Collette along with Alex Wolf, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne.

The film tells a harrowing story of a family tragedy that veers into the realm of the supernatural -- the Graham family starts to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother.

Even after she is gone, the matriarch still casts a dark shadow over the family, especially her teenage granddaughter, Charlie, whom she always had an unusual fascination with.

