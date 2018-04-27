Horror-thriller Marrowbone to release in India on 4th May

Marrowbone is the directorial debut of Sergio G. SÃ¡nchez, writer of The Orphanage and The Impossible



The poster of Marrowbone

Children and big, mystery-stuffed houses are hardly unusual ingredients in thrillers but this April, MVP Entertainment is all set to release the much-awaited horror thriller of the year – Marrowbone! Releasing in India on 4th May, the film is directed by Sergio Sanchez and is the award-winning writer’s directorial debut. Sanchez is the writer for films like The Orphanage and The Impossible.

Starring a handful of young actors - Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth and George MacKay - Marrowbone follows the life of four siblings that seek refuge in their old family home after the death of their mother. Within the house, they quickly discover that a far more sinister inhabitant also stalks the halls and rooms of the house.

A LIONSGATE film, the film, promises to give you goose bumps throughout, Marrowbone is India’s talked about film by MVP Entertainment with an exceeding visually striking and atmospheric horror offering. Marrowbone is a film you might wish you could hang around for a good deal longer than just 109 minutes — and which moviegoer wouldn’t like that?

Experience the bone-chilling film in cinemas on 4 th May 2018

