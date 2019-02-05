Horse Auction@RWITC: 21 yearlings sold for an average price of 1 million

cricket

The opening day of the RWITC auction of yearlings held yesterday at the Mahalaxmi racecourse started on a subdued note, but gradually picked up as 21 horses were sold out of the 58 that entered the ring.

The yearling that commanded the highest price, Rs 25 lakh, was lot number 77, a bay colt by Arazan out of Rain Splasher, bred at the Poonawalla stud farm, and was purchased by Gautam Maine.

The total sales figure for the opening day touched Rs 2.27 crore, averaging Rs 10.82 lakh per yearling. Bloodstock agent Gaurav Ramphal made his debut as auctioneer yesterday, teaming up with veteran Cyrus Madan.

