Horse Auction@RWITC: Excellent Art colt bags record price

Out of the 86 lots advertised in the catalogue for the second and final day's auction yesterday, only 49 came into the auction ring, the remaining 37 were sold through private negotiations

The tag of the most pricey yearling of the 2019 auction held at the two-day affair conducted by the RWITC went to an Excellent Art colt, out of Queen's Guest, yesterday.

Bred at the Poonawalla stud farm, the bay colt, bearing lot number 109, was knocked off at Rs 25.5 lakh to M/s SKJ Racing and breeding Pvt Ltd. He eclipsed the price of another Poonawalla horse, an Arazan colt sold on Monday for Rs 25 lakh.

Interestingly, like the first day, exactly 21 horses were sold under the hammer yesterday too, with slightly better average price of Rs 11.52 lakh. With yesterday's total sales amounting to Rs 2.42 crore, the gross sales for the 2019 auction touched Rs 4.69 crore.

