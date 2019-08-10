Horse Racing: Adjudicate for Eve Champion Trophy

other-sports

Adjudicate hints at a higher chance of bagging victory for grade 3

Representational picture

Pune: Four-year-old filly Adjudicate has an above average chance to win the grade 3, Eve Champion Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card. She will be ridden by Suraj Narredu for trainer James E McKeown. Notable among her rivals are Caprisca, Bushtops and Sacred Roman.

First race at 2.30 pm.

