Search

Horse Racing: Adjudicate for Eve Champion Trophy

Updated: Aug 10, 2019, 07:49 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Adjudicate hints at a higher chance of bagging victory for grade 3

Horse Racing: Adjudicate for Eve Champion Trophy
Representational picture

Pune: Four-year-old filly Adjudicate has an above average chance to win the grade 3, Eve Champion Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card. She will be ridden by Suraj Narredu for trainer James E McKeown. Notable among her rivals are Caprisca, Bushtops and Sacred Roman.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports news

MS Dhoni all set to unfurl tricolour in Leh on Independence Day?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK