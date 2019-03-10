Horse racing: All eyes on jockey Sandesh

other-sports

On a day when jockey Trevor Patel will missing from action at the Mahalaxmi racetrack, his arch rival jockey A Sandesh has accepted mounts in all the seven races of the Sunday card. Sandesh, who is presently leading by 3 points over Trevor in the jockeys' tally, is clearly looking forward to further fortify his position in the championship race."

Going by the handicapping considerations, however, most of his mounts will need extraordinary handling by the ace jockey to return to the winner's circle.

First race at 3.30 pm.

Selections:

Ronaldo Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Pablo 1, Kingsman 2, Khartoum 3.

Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Bateleur 1, Eyes For You 2, Holy Smoke 3.

K M Munshi Trophy (Class II; 1000m)

Iron Age 1, Charging Tigress 2, Wild Fire 3.

Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Brazos 1, Kennedy 2, Jager Bomb 3.

C. N. Wadia Gold Cup- Gr 2 (For 4y&o; 2400m)

Mathaiyus 1, Caprisca 2, Vulcan 3.

Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Track Star 1, Belenus 2, Mirabilis 3.

Angelique Plate (Class V; 1200m)

She's A Spy 1, Red Carnation 2, Isinit 3.

Recommendation

Best bet: None

Upsets: Fleur De Lys (4-3) & Ebony (7-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

