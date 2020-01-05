Horse Racing: Awesome One for H and N Pudumjee Million

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Homai and Nusli Pudumjee Million is the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The race may prove extremely tricky despite there being only six runners.

Costa Brava, who recently had had a lung opener on this track after an absence of six months, may run a very big race today. Bateleur, a seven-furlong specialist, is reappearing on the racetrack after a gap of ten months, but has had a rather suggestive mock race. Awesome One, whose form had gone awry at Pune, seems to have dramatically improved now if one goes by his latest track movements. And to add intrigue to the equation, the runner up and winner of the Ranjit V Bhat Memorial Trophy--Pure Zinc & Flying Visit--are also in the line up.

My vote goes to Awesome One who is stretching out in distance after matching strides with the speedy Clymene in blistering pace four weeks ago. I think his subsequent preparation qualifies him as a top contender for the winner's spot.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Polish Patriot Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Splash 1, Ithaca 2, Retained Asset 3.

Karl Umrigar Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Exotique 1, Live By Night 2, Moon River 3.

Homi Mody Trophy (Class I; 2000m)

Roberta 1, Truly Epic 2, Frivolous 3.

Pradeep Vijayakar Trophy - Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Untitled 1, Westeros 2, Brave 3.

R M Mandal Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Dumas 1, Despacito 2, Be Frank 3.

Homai and Nusly Pudumjee Million (For 4y&o; 1400m)

Awesome One 1, Costa Brava 2, Bateleur 3.

Director General of Police Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Majestic Warrior 1, Eagleinthesky 2, Golden Era 3.

Pradeep Vijayakar Trophy - Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Julio Cesaro 1, Slam Dunk 2, Ame 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Polaris (1-4), Malavika (4-3) & Cezanne (8-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates