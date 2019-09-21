MENU

Horse racing: Awesome One tipped for feature

Updated: Sep 21, 2019, 07:45 IST | Prakash Gosavi

The Dean's Kitten - Aims To Achieve 4y old colt had beaten three of his four rivals on this track six weeks ago, and there is no reason to believe any of them can turn the tables on him today

This image has been used for representation purpose only

Awesome One, trained by Deepesh Narredu and to ridden by his younger brother Yash Narredu, is expected to win the Pune City Gold Trophy, the feature event of today's six-race card. The Dean's Kitten — Aims To Achieve 4y old colt had beaten three of his four rivals on this track six weeks ago, and there is no reason to believe any of them can turn the tables on him today. In fact, he shapes as the best betting proposition of the afternoon if the bookmakers don't act too miserly when quoting the price on him.

First race at 2.30 pm.

