Horse Racing: B Fifty Two for Hyderabad Race Club Trophy
key P Trevor should be able to exploit this edge to keep Vulcan at bay
After a long time, the Imtiaz Sait-trained B Fifty Two faces the kind of rivals that he can tackle over the 2000m trip of the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, the feature event of Friday's six-race card. Interestingly, the Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Vulcan, who finished ahead of B Fifty Two in their last encounter, now has a slight disadvantage at the weights, and jockey P Trevor should be able to exploit this edge to keep Vulcan at bay.
First race at 5.30 pm.
Selections:
Hyderabad Race Club Trophy (Class I; 2000m)
B Fifty Two 1, Gloriosus 2, Vulcan 3.
Jayant M Shah Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Bakhtawar 1, Strong Storm 2, Sullivan 3.
Raza Ali Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Mirabilis 1, Hidden Gold 2, Eye Candy 3.
Rustomji Byramji Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Juno's Guest 1, Run Forest Run 2, Transform 3.
V P Koregaonkar Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1400m)
Questionable 1, Arc Shine 2, Kingsman 3.
S A Wahid Plate (Class V; 1400m)
Lambretta 1, Huzzah's Grace 2, Lovely Fairy 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Hudson's Horse (2-2) & Quail Hollow (4-5)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.
