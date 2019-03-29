Horse Racing: B Fifty Two for Hyderabad Race Club Trophy

Updated: Mar 29, 2019, 08:34 IST | Prakash Gosavi

After a long time, the Imtiaz Sait-trained B Fifty Two faces the kind of rivals that he can tackle over the 2000m trip of the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, the feature event of Friday's six-race card. Interestingly, the Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Vulcan, who finished ahead of B Fifty Two in their last encounter, now has a slight disadvantage at the weights, and jockey P Trevor should be able to exploit this edge to keep Vulcan at bay.

First race at 5.30 pm.
Selections:

Hyderabad Race Club Trophy (Class I; 2000m)
B Fifty Two 1, Gloriosus 2, Vulcan 3.

Jayant M Shah Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Bakhtawar 1, Strong Storm 2, Sullivan 3.

Raza Ali Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Mirabilis 1, Hidden Gold 2, Eye Candy 3.

Rustomji Byramji Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Juno's Guest 1, Run Forest Run 2, Transform 3.

V P Koregaonkar Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1400m)
Questionable 1, Arc Shine 2, Kingsman 3.

S A Wahid Plate (Class V; 1400m)
Lambretta 1, Huzzah's Grace 2, Lovely Fairy 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Hudson's Horse (2-2) & Quail Hollow (4-5)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

