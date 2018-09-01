Search

Horse Racing: Brainstorm will need to watch Perfect Star

Sep 01, 2018, 10:02 IST | Prakash Gosavi

However, the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old will have to be wary of the Karthik-trained Perfect Star who posted a sensational victory in a Class II race on the Pune track two weeks ago

Horse Racing: Brainstorm will need to watch Perfect Star
Representational Image

Brainstorm, who won a class I race when summering at Bangalore in July, has both the class and form to win the Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw Memorial Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card. However, the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old will have to be wary of the Karthik-trained Perfect Star who posted a sensational victory in a class II race on the Pune track two weeks ago.

A lot will depend on whether Brainstorm has been able to maintain his fitness when winning his last race at Bangalore; because if he has, then--and perhaps, only then--he can be confidently backed to beat Perfect Star.

First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:

Macchupicchu Plate (Rated 30-56; 1600m)
Nobleman 1, Hope And Glory 2, Arc Shine 3.

Col Kaikhushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Wise Child 1, Princess P 2, Impala 3.

Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw Memorial Troph (Class II; 1400m)
Brainstorm 1, Perfect Star 2, Turning Point 3.

Southern Command Gold Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Non Plus Ultra 1, Unimaginable 2, Intense Stylist 3.

Juventus Plate (Class IV; 1200m)
Orion's Belt 1, Shivalik Queen 2, Godsword 3.

Ismail Khan Plate (For 3y, unplaced maidens; 1200m)
Eyes For You 1, Primum Non Nocere 2, Bourbon Princess 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upset: Malawi (2-5)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

Tags

pune newssports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK