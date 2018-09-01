Horse Racing: Brainstorm will need to watch Perfect Star

other-sports

However, the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old will have to be wary of the Karthik-trained Perfect Star who posted a sensational victory in a Class II race on the Pune track two weeks ago

Representational Image

Brainstorm, who won a class I race when summering at Bangalore in July, has both the class and form to win the Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw Memorial Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card. However, the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old will have to be wary of the Karthik-trained Perfect Star who posted a sensational victory in a class II race on the Pune track two weeks ago.

A lot will depend on whether Brainstorm has been able to maintain his fitness when winning his last race at Bangalore; because if he has, then--and perhaps, only then--he can be confidently backed to beat Perfect Star.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Macchupicchu Plate (Rated 30-56; 1600m)

Nobleman 1, Hope And Glory 2, Arc Shine 3.

Col Kaikhushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Wise Child 1, Princess P 2, Impala 3.

Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw Memorial Troph (Class II; 1400m)

Brainstorm 1, Perfect Star 2, Turning Point 3.

Southern Command Gold Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Non Plus Ultra 1, Unimaginable 2, Intense Stylist 3.

Juventus Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Orion's Belt 1, Shivalik Queen 2, Godsword 3.

Ismail Khan Plate (For 3y, unplaced maidens; 1200m)

Eyes For You 1, Primum Non Nocere 2, Bourbon Princess 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upset: Malawi (2-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.