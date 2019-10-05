MENU

Horse Racing: Brazos for Pune Cantonment Board Trophy

Updated: Oct 05, 2019, 08:10 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Trained by M K Jadhav and to be ridden by Nikhil Parmar, the six-year-old is expected to keep at bay Gold Medalist and Mishka's Pride.

This image has been used for representation purpose only
This image has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: The last-outing winner Brazos seems to have maintained the form and appears a cut above the rest in the Pune Cantonment Board Trophy, a class IV affair involving nine runners contesting over the trip of ten furlongs. Trained by M K Jadhav and to be ridden by Nikhil Parmar, the six-year-old is expected to keep at bay Gold Medalist and Mishka's Pride.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Capriole Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)
Allegria 1, Maestro 2, Psychic Fire 3.

Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1800m)
Sea The Dream 1, Brilliant Gold 2, Rather Tippy 3.

D N Zodge Plate (Class II; 1400m)
Augustus Caesar 1, Flying Visit 2, Beshiktash 3.

Pune Cantonment Board Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)
Brazos 1, Gold Medalist 2, Mishka's Pride 3.

Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub-Area Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
En Sabah Nur 1, Pleiades 2, Polyneices 3.

Aquamarine Plate (Class III; 1600m)
Lorraine 1, Gentillesse 2, Golden Hind 3.

Capriole Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m) 
American Odessey 1, Cracklin' Rosie 2, Thea's Pet 3.

Recommendations

Best bet:
Upsets: Romantic Eyes (1-4) & So Splendid (7-12)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

