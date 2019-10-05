Horse Racing: Brazos for Pune Cantonment Board Trophy
Trained by M K Jadhav and to be ridden by Nikhil Parmar, the six-year-old is expected to keep at bay Gold Medalist and Mishka's Pride.
Pune: The last-outing winner Brazos seems to have maintained the form and appears a cut above the rest in the Pune Cantonment Board Trophy, a class IV affair involving nine runners contesting over the trip of ten furlongs. Trained by M K Jadhav and to be ridden by Nikhil Parmar, the six-year-old is expected to keep at bay Gold Medalist and Mishka's Pride.
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Capriole Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)
Allegria 1, Maestro 2, Psychic Fire 3.
Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1800m)
Sea The Dream 1, Brilliant Gold 2, Rather Tippy 3.
D N Zodge Plate (Class II; 1400m)
Augustus Caesar 1, Flying Visit 2, Beshiktash 3.
Pune Cantonment Board Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)
Brazos 1, Gold Medalist 2, Mishka's Pride 3.
Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub-Area Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
En Sabah Nur 1, Pleiades 2, Polyneices 3.
Aquamarine Plate (Class III; 1600m)
Lorraine 1, Gentillesse 2, Golden Hind 3.
Capriole Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)
American Odessey 1, Cracklin' Rosie 2, Thea's Pet 3.
Recommendations
Best bet:
Upsets: Romantic Eyes (1-4) & So Splendid (7-12)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta