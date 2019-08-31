Horse racing: Bushtops for Idar Gold Trophy
Bushtops thanks to the relative advantage of 3.5 kg at the scales
PUNE: The four horses who finished 1-2-3-4 in the grade 3, Eve Champion Trophy three weeks ago will once again try to match strides with one another in a grade 3 race on Saturday--the Idar Gold Trophy, slated to be run as the feature event of the seven-race card.
Although there will be many who will expect the J E McKeown-trained Adjudicate to turn the tables on her conqueror Bushtops thanks to the relative advantage of 3.5 kg at the scales, I feel the latter may still be able to assert his superiority over the longer trip of a mile-and-a-half.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Spark of Gold Plate (Class IV; 1400m)
Findlerhof 1, Adonijah 2, Makhtoob 3.
Yana Plate (Class III; 2000m)
Arrowfield 1, Tasawwur 2, Lucky Luciano 3.
B K Lagad Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Pezula 1, En Sabah Nur 2, Soldier Of Fortune 3.
Idar Gold Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 2400m)
Bushtops 1, Adjudicate 2.
Azzurro Plate (Class IV; 1200m)
Jetfire 1, Night Hunt 2, Julio Cesaro 3.
B K Lagad Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Sandman 1, God's Decree 2, Sandra's Secret 3.
Spearhead Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1600m)
Gandalf 1, Honourable Eyes 2, Dazzle N Daze 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Findlerhof (1-1)
Upset: C'est L'Amore (3-5)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.
