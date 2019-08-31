Horse racing: Bushtops for Idar Gold Trophy

other-sports

Bushtops thanks to the relative advantage of 3.5 kg at the scales

This image has been used for representation purpose only

PUNE: The four horses who finished 1-2-3-4 in the grade 3, Eve Champion Trophy three weeks ago will once again try to match strides with one another in a grade 3 race on Saturday--the Idar Gold Trophy, slated to be run as the feature event of the seven-race card.

Although there will be many who will expect the J E McKeown-trained Adjudicate to turn the tables on her conqueror Bushtops thanks to the relative advantage of 3.5 kg at the scales, I feel the latter may still be able to assert his superiority over the longer trip of a mile-and-a-half.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Spark of Gold Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Findlerhof 1, Adonijah 2, Makhtoob 3.

Yana Plate (Class III; 2000m)

Arrowfield 1, Tasawwur 2, Lucky Luciano 3.

B K Lagad Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Pezula 1, En Sabah Nur 2, Soldier Of Fortune 3.

Idar Gold Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 2400m)

Bushtops 1, Adjudicate 2.

Azzurro Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Jetfire 1, Night Hunt 2, Julio Cesaro 3.

B K Lagad Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Sandman 1, God's Decree 2, Sandra's Secret 3.

Spearhead Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1600m)

Gandalf 1, Honourable Eyes 2, Dazzle N Daze 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Findlerhof (1-1)

Upset: C'est L'Amore (3-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

