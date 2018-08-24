Horse racing: Cambridge favourite for Nirmal Ruia Trophy

other-sports

Despite prominent rivals like Summer Rays, Governor General and Celtic Prince being in the fray, the trip distance of seven furlongs is expected to give Cambridge an edge

The Pesi Shroff-trained Cambridge, who began in class III at Mumbai last season to finally emerge as a class I winner, will now take a fresh guard at the Pune racetrack in the Nirmal Ruia Trophy, the feature event of Friday's six-race card. Despite prominent rivals like Summer Rays, Governor General and Celtic Prince being in the fray, the trip distance of seven furlongs is expected to give Cambridge an edge.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Secret Romeo Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Golden Hind 1, Fleur De Lys 2, Pondarosa 3.

Nirmal Ruia Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Cambridge 1, Summer Rays 2, Celtic Prince 3.

Desert Carnival Plate (Class IV; 1000m)

Iron Edge 1, Kingston Heath 2, Mine That Bird 3.

Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)

Zenon 1, Drogo 2, Zanara 3.

Su Chaliyo Plate (Class III; 1200m)

Bottega Louie 1, Masterofbalantre 2, La Magnifique 3.

Picasso Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Arashi 1, Dazzling Star 2, Hudson 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Iron Edge (3-1)

Upsets: Fanfare (1-5) & Miss Moneypenny (5-8)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

