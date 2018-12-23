Horse Racing: Caprisca for feature event

other-sports

So there will be no bookmakers in the Mumbai ring today

Representational Image

The licensed bookmakers who were raided by the police on Friday evening yesterday failed to secure bail from the magistrate of the holiday court who has remanded them to police custody until Monday. So there will be no bookmakers in the Mumbai ring today. Only tote will be operational.

Coming back to racing, a small field of only five runner will face the starter for the Gr 2, Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy, the prime event of the seven-race card programmed at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Going by his last good second to Cambridge in the first week of this month Caprisca, trained by Imtiaz Sait and to be ridden by Robbie Downey, has the best credentials to win.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Spinoza Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Rare Silver 1, Name Of The Game 2, Smoky Haze 3.

Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Bronx 1, Augustus Caesar 2, Till End Of Time 3.

Madras Race Club Trophy (Class I; 1000m)

Clymene 1, St Andrews 2, Wise Child 3.

Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy - Gr 2 (For 3y&o; 1800m)

Caprisca 1, Jack Frost 2, Raees 3.

Municipal Commissioner's Cup (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1000m)

Highland Empress 1, Fundamental Right 2, Serenara 3.

Maseeha Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Harmony Of The Sea 1, Fleur De Lys 2, Aquarius 3.

Spinoza Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Royal Ace 1, Make It Shine 2, Spontaneous Eddie 3

Recommendations

Best bet: Bronx (2-2)

Upset: Good Thing (7-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates