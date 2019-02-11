Horse Racing: Captain Courage wins feature

Feb 11, 2019, 08:30 IST | Prakash Gosavi

With the favourite Ruffina getting withdrawn, the feature event became an open affair

Horse Racing: Captain Courage wins feature
Representational Images

Captain Courage, trained by Pesi Shroff, put in a scintillating gallop when it mattered most to win the Grade 2, Dr SC Jain Sprinters' Championship yesterday. With the favourite Ruffina getting withdrawn, the feature event became an open affair.

