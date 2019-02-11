Horse Racing: Captain Courage wins feature

other-sports

With the favourite Ruffina getting withdrawn, the feature event became an open affair

Representational Images

Captain Courage, trained by Pesi Shroff, put in a scintillating gallop when it mattered most to win the Grade 2, Dr SC Jain Sprinters' Championship yesterday. With the favourite Ruffina getting withdrawn, the feature event became an open affair.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates