Horse Racing: Captain Courage wins feature
With the favourite Ruffina getting withdrawn, the feature event became an open affair
Representational Images
Captain Courage, trained by Pesi Shroff, put in a scintillating gallop when it mattered most to win the Grade 2, Dr SC Jain Sprinters' Championship yesterday. With the favourite Ruffina getting withdrawn, the feature event became an open affair.
