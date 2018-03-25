Horse Racing: Clymene attracts as best bet

Clymene, trained by Faisal Abbas and to be ridden by A Sandesh, is one of the eight runners in the KM Munshi Trophy, a five-furlong sprint for class II horses



Representational Image

Clymene, trained by Faisal Abbas and to be ridden by A Sandesh, is one of the eight runners in the K M Munshi Trophy, a five-furlong sprint for class II horses. The Western Aristocrat - Magdalena four-year-old filly has won all her three starts over this trip, and is expected to dominate the proceedings right from the word go.

Despite the presence of some quality sprinters like Shamwari, Wild Fire and Double Nine, Clymene attracts as the best betting proposition of the eight-race Sunday card, because she simply towers over her rivals both in terms of the dynamic class and rating.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Jayant M Shah Plate (Class IV; 2400m)

Happy Birthday 1, Gdansk 2, Gold Bond 3,

Quasar Trophy (Class I; 2000m)

Daffodil 1, Vulcan 2, Frivolous 3.

Karl Umrigar Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Kanchenjunga 1, Nobleman 2, Grand Chieftain 3.

K M Munshi Trophy (Class II; 1000m)

Clymene 1, Shamwari 2, Double Nine 3.

R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million (For 4y&o; 1400m)

St Andrews 1, New England 2, Dancing Prances 3.

Shaman Motors Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Charging Tigress 1, Beshiktash 2, Stallone 3.

Raza Ali Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

The Other Song 1, Star Ace 2, Flower Dust 3.

Raza Ali Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Captain Roy 1, Shakin Stevens 2, Whoopsidaisy 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Clymene (4-2)

Upsets: Zanzibaar (6-9) & Pathan (7-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates