Horse racing: Double win for Rookie G Amit

Representation pic

Apprentice jockey G Amit, who had gone without a win this season despite riding many fancied horses, finally broke the jinx yesterday. The rookie not only opened his account on the six-race evening card, but grabbed the day's honours with a lucrative double astride Bohemian (8/1) and Rincon (5/1) in quick succession.

Amit took a smart jump with Bohemian in the D W Reid Plate to hit the front, and kept pushing the Antia ward vigorously to thwart the challenge of favourite.

Beyond Forces (H Zeeshan up), sparing a neck at the wire. In the very next race, he settled the Faisal Abbas-trained Rincon in second place, allowing the favourite Dixieland (A Sandesh up) a free run to lead by several lengths, before making a sustained move to swoop on the tiring public choice in the final furlong. Rincon thereafter sailed away for a comfortable victory of 2-3/4 lengths over Polyneices (K Kadam up) to bag the bag the upper division of the P A d'Avoine Trophy.

Interestingly, G Amit's master, trainer Faisal Abbas, also ended the day with a brace as another apprentice, K Nazil, steered his Royal Mews to an easy victory in the last race of the day, the V P Koregaonkar Plate.

