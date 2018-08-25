Horse racing: FD Wadia Trophy could be a thriller

other-sports

Despite there being only seven three-year-olds in the fray, the grade 3, F D Wadia Trophy, the feature race of Saturday's six-race card could turn out to be a thrilling contest.

Adjudicate from trainer Malesh Narredu's yard who has recently performed impressively in a mock race may be the market's top fancy; however, Bernice from trainer Sunderji's yard who left the field standing when winning a maiden race on this track also looks capable of a very bold show. To add intrigue, four of the remaining five runners--Frieze, Barbaresco, Excellent & Eden Rock--have also advertised their fitness by winning their last starts.

I am going by the current dynamic class rating figure in my book, and nominating Adjudicate to win from Bernice and Barbaresco.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

War Command Plate - Div III (For 4y&o; class V; 1400m)

Whoopsidaisy 1, Allegria 2, Star Scholar 3.

Timeless Beauty Plate (Class IV; 1800m)

Safdar 1, Smart N Noble 2, Komandant 3.

Dr K Vasudevan Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Grand Accord 1, Brabourne 2, Bunting 3.

F. D. Wadia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1400m)

Adjudicate 1, Bernice 2, Barbaresco 3.

War Command Plate - Div II (For 4y&o; class V; 1400m)

Questionable 1, Highland Wind 2, Huzzah's Phoenix 3.

War Command Plate - Div I (For 4y&o; class V; 1400m)

Lorraine 1, Dragonomics 2, Cray Cray 3.



Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Forever Free (1-8), Lovely Fairy (5-9) & True Grit (6-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

