Horse racing: Feature race poses a riddle

Pune:

Sunday's seven-race card appears to be very competitive, and the feature race, the Southern Command Gold Trophy for 3y old maiden horses, the most difficult to solve.

There are eight juveniles in the fray. Among them, three first-timers--Brilliant Gold, Memorable Eyes and Sultan Suleiman--will be taking on the somewhat experienced quintet of Cliffs Of Capri, Revelator, Walk The Talk, Principessa & Rather Tippy. I have a feeling that Sultan Suleiman (A Sandesh up) can win on debut, but if you wish to spin a roulette wheel to pick the winner, you may have as good a chance to beat my choice.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Juventus Plate (Class IV; 1800m)

Western Front 1, Benevolence 2, Gdansk 3.

Alaindair Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

Turning Point 1, Kingsman 2, Bronx 3.

Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Between The Waters 1, Namaqua 2, Impala 3.

Southern Command Gold Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Sultan Suleiman 1, Memorable Eyes 2, Cliffs Of Capri 3.

Acclaimed Plate (For 3y; 1200m)

Silver Flames 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Properly Posh 3.

Col. Kaikhushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Skysurfer 1, Lord Commander 2, Xoxo 3.

Glasnost Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Ame 1, Brave 2, Majestical 3,

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Wild Fire (3-2) & Rather Tippy (4-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races

