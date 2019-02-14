Horse Racing: Fierce fight expected in mid-day Trophy

other-sports

Thanks to the prestige and visibility attached with the trophy named after your favourite newspaper, a no-holds-barred contest is played out on the racetrack every year on this occasion

Representational Image

In a Friday card of seven races, the mid-day Trophy will be the only cup event to be run under the floodlights, and therefore, constitutes as one of the prime attractions of the evening racing program. The race is reserved for class IV horses, and will be run over the sharpest trip of five furlongs.

Thanks to the prestige and visibility attached with the trophy named after your favourite newspaper, a no-holds-barred contest is played out on the racetrack every year on this occasion. Tomorrow's race will be no different.

Eight in the fray

Eight runners will line up for tomorrow's event, and as many as five of them - Lord Commander, Loire, Bonafide, Highland Empress and Fire Flame - have been winners of one race each.

Interestingly, the victories of all five have been over 1000m, the same distance over which tomorrow's showdown will take place, promising a very close and thrilling contest. But there is one horse among the remaining three - Chosen One - who is still a maiden (yet to win a race), but looks capable of surprising the winning quintet. Chosen One, trained by SK Sunderji and to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal, has been a runner up on two of the three occasions this season.

Lord Commander favourite

Lord Commander, with ace jockey Sandesh in saddle, will most likely be the top fancied horse, having had a good lung-opener at the class III level, and now dropping into class IV.

The only grey horse in the line up, he is trained by Bezan Chenoy. Next in demand will be the Rehanullah Khan-trained Highland Empress for whom jockey PS Chouhan has been engaged to ride.

Trainer Narendra Lagad is the only trainer who has pitched in more than one horse in the mid-day trophy. His two runners are Loire and Fire Flame - the former, to be ridden by rookie Raghuveer Singh, having better credentials as she was involved in a photo finish with Lord Commander at Pune, and is now served by better terms at the scales.

