Horse Racing: Hunt For Gold tipped to win PBMM

The three-year-old filly by Leitir Mor out of Pleasure Hunt is trained by Pesi Shroff and ridden by YS Srinath

Hunt For Gold, winner of two races from as many starts and now bidding for a hat-trick, looks well-placed to win the grade 1, Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (PBMM), the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. The three-year-old filly by Leitir Mor out of Pleasure Hunt is trained by Pesi Shroff and will be ridden by Y S Srinath. She will carry the silks of Mrs Simone Poonawalla.

Interestingly, among her main rivals is Missing You, another Poonawalla filly trained by Dallas Todywalla and to be ridden by David Allan, carrying the colours of Dr Cyrus Poonawalla. These two Poonawalla fillies will have to contend with Headway (Arazan - Majeez), Marinetti (Fast Company - Moynsha Girl) and Enid Blyton (Showcasing - Passing Hour). The joker in the pack, based on her last fluent victory, is Juliette (Musketier - Gimmesumsugar).

First race at 4.15 pm.

Selections:

R N Kanga Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

B Fifty Two 1, Turning Point 2, Forest Fairy 3.

Kumar R Dalal Gold Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Turmeric Tower 1, Across The Sea 2, Running River 3.

Intervalve Poonawalla Ltd Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)

Momentum 1, Brazos 2, Jager Bomb 3.

Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1400m)

Hunt For Gold 1, Headway 2, Missing You 3.

Sir Victor Sassoon Gold Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Intense Stylist 1, Awesome One 2, Mozart 3.

Dr Goolam E Vahanvati Gold Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Divine Power 1, Knotting Hill 2, Dazzling Star 3.

Hong Kong Jockey Club Trophy (Class V; 1400)

Aquarius 1, Dragonmoss 2, Hi Ho Silver 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Momentum (3-2)

Upsets: Kanadirio (2-3) & Juliette (4-11)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

