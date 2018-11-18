Horse Racing: Intense Stylist for Maharaja Of Morvi cup

other-sports

The Shiraz Sunderji-trained Intense Stylist, who posted two sensational victories over seven furlongs at Pune before going down to True Epic over the mile trip, chooses to again race over his pet distance in the Maharaja Of Morvi Trophy, the feature event of Mumbai racing season's opening-day card.

First race at 2 pm.

