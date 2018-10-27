Horse Racing: Intense Stylist tipped for feature

other-sports

Saturday's card features the General Rajendrasinhji Million as the prime event which has six three-year-olds in the fray, four of them--Intense Stylist, Excellent Sorrento, Hammersmith and Merlot--having won their last starts

Representational Image

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has framed eight races each on both Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the final weekend of the Pune monsoon meeting. Saturday's card features the General Rajendrasinhji Million as the prime event which has six three-year-olds in the fray, four of them--Intense Stylist, Excellent Sorrento, Hammersmith and Merlot--having won their last starts. Despite such classy line up, the first-named, trained by S K Sunderji and to be ridden by S Zervan, will be the most in demand thanks to her two runaway victories on this track. Intense Stylist is expected to justify the favouritism and win the feature event.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Cielo Rey Plate (Class III; 2000m)

Roberta 1, Sussex Pride 2, Khartoum 3.

German Unity Day Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1400m)

Weehawken 1, Arrowfield 2, Dibaba 3.

Irish Boss Plate - Div I (Class V; 1600m)

Gold Medalist 1, Eiger's Tiger 2, Dusky Siren 3.

Masoom Master Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Highland Empress 1, Clark Kent 2, Cormorant 3.

Roedl & Partner Trophy (Rated 50-76; 1400m)

Madagascar 1, Carbonara 2, Makino 3.

General Rajendrasinhji Million (For 3y; 1600m)

Intense Stylist 1, Excellent Sorrento 2, Hammersmith 3.

Irish Boss Plate - Div II (Class V; 1600m)

Stomborn 1, Dazzling Eyes 2, Who'syourdaddy 3.

German Unity Day Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1400m)

Dance The Dream 1, Eyes For You 2, Hudson 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Roberta (1-6)

Upset: His Master's Vice (7-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8.

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates