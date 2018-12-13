Horse Racing: Iron Age has edge in feature

other-sports

The six-furlong sprint has attracted nine runners, among whom is Iron Age

The Kailashpat Singhania Trophy for class II horses is the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi. The six-furlong sprint has attracted nine runners, among whom is Iron Age. The Imtiaz Sait ward is the sole three-year-old in the fray.

Iron Age has won last three starts on the trot, and is expected to continue his winning streak, though there are some formidable rivals like La Magnifique, Excellent Gold, Bunting and Gazino who will certainly make him work hard to earn the honour.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Beautiful Stranger Plate - Div II (Class V; 1000m)

Financier 1, Outstanding 2, Fire Flame 3.

Desert Lightning Plate (Class IV; 2400m)

Star Aligned 1, Brazos 2, Tar Heel 3.

Dhun P Kothavala Cup (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Vintage 1, Western Front 2, Cormorant 3.

Murioi Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Perpetual Winning 1, Barack 2, Queens Best 3.

Beautiful Stranger Plate - Div I (Class V; 1000m)

Night Watch 1, Bonafide 2, Good Thing 3.

Kailashpat Singhania Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

Iron Age 1, La Magnifique 2, Excellent Gold 3.

Vesuvius Plate (Class V; 1800m)

Bluebell 1, Gold Medalist 2, Benevolence 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Forever Free (1-9) & Bunting (6-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

