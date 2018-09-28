Horse Racing: Lethal Steps for Fourth Estate Trophy
Thirteen maiden three-year-olds are in the fray for the Fourth Estate Trophy
Thirteen maiden three-year-olds are in the fray for the Fourth Estate Trophy, the feature race of today's six-race card, among them three horses will be making their debut.
Going by the past performances, there is a possibility that Baymax (A Sandesh up) and Lethal Steps (P Trevor up) will dominate – the latter gets my vote after the improvement she showed in early speed in her last start on this track.
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Air Strike Plate (Class IV; 2000m)
Pathan 1, Cavarozzi 2, Gnostic Eyes 3.
Star of Gibraltar Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)
Optimum 1, Bourbon Princess 2, Flammeus 3.
Acrobat Plate (Class II; 1600m)
Turning Point 1, Forest Fairy 2, Angel's Touch 3.
D N Zodge Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Between The Waters 1, Godsword 2, Adele 3.
Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Lethal Steps 1, Articulate 2, Baymax 3.
Star of Gibraltar Plate - Div I (Class V; 1200m)
Highland Lass 1, True Grit 2, Sher Khan 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Highland Lass (6-4)
Upset: Bay Of Love (2-9)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.
