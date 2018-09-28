Horse Racing: Lethal Steps for Fourth Estate Trophy

other-sports

Thirteen maiden three-year-olds are in the fray for the Fourth Estate Trophy

Representational Image

Thirteen maiden three-year-olds are in the fray for the Fourth Estate Trophy, the feature race of today's six-race card, among them three horses will be making their debut.

Going by the past performances, there is a possibility that Baymax (A Sandesh up) and Lethal Steps (P Trevor up) will dominate – the latter gets my vote after the improvement she showed in early speed in her last start on this track.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Air Strike Plate (Class IV; 2000m)

Pathan 1, Cavarozzi 2, Gnostic Eyes 3.

Star of Gibraltar Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)

Optimum 1, Bourbon Princess 2, Flammeus 3.

Acrobat Plate (Class II; 1600m)

Turning Point 1, Forest Fairy 2, Angel's Touch 3.

D N Zodge Plate (Class IV; 1000m)

Between The Waters 1, Godsword 2, Adele 3.

Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Lethal Steps 1, Articulate 2, Baymax 3.

Star of Gibraltar Plate - Div I (Class V; 1200m)

Highland Lass 1, True Grit 2, Sher Khan 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Highland Lass (6-4)

Upset: Bay Of Love (2-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

