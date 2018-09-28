Search

Horse Racing: Lethal Steps for Fourth Estate Trophy

Sep 28, 2018, 07:48 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Thirteen maiden three-year-olds are in the fray for the Fourth Estate Trophy

Horse Racing: Lethal Steps for Fourth Estate Trophy
Representational Image

Thirteen maiden three-year-olds are in the fray for the Fourth Estate Trophy, the feature race of today's six-race card, among them three horses will be making their debut.

Going by the past performances, there is a possibility that Baymax (A Sandesh up) and Lethal Steps (P Trevor up) will dominate – the latter gets my vote after the improvement she showed in early speed in her last start on this track.

First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:

Air Strike Plate (Class IV; 2000m)
Pathan 1, Cavarozzi 2, Gnostic Eyes 3.

Star of Gibraltar Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)
Optimum 1, Bourbon Princess 2, Flammeus 3.

Acrobat Plate (Class II; 1600m)
Turning Point 1, Forest Fairy 2, Angel's Touch 3.

D N Zodge Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Between The Waters 1, Godsword 2, Adele 3.

Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Lethal Steps 1, Articulate 2, Baymax 3.

Star of Gibraltar Plate - Div I (Class V; 1200m)
Highland Lass 1, True Grit 2, Sher Khan 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Highland Lass (6-4)
Upset: Bay Of Love (2-9)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Serena Williams' journey from super champ to super mom

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK