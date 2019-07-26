Horse racing: Manya's 'masterstroke' leads to significant feat on Pune racetrack

other-sports

A notable exception unfolded on the Pune racetrack on Friday when veteran trainer Mansing K Jadhav, affectionately called 'Manya' in racing circles, combined with rookie rider Pranil Kharat (K Pranil) to notch up two races.

Trainer MK Jadhav (left) with protege K Pranil, an apprentice jockey.

A horse trainer, when a rookie rider is sent into his care, is called "master". It is the master's job to groom and train an apprentice jockey entrusted to him, and gradually trust him with the stable's mounts to build up his confidence.

However, racing yards patronised by top owners rarely dare to follow this principle because they always have the services of top jockeys whenever they saddle a horse for the race. A notable exception unfolded on the Pune racetrack on Friday when veteran trainer Mansing K Jadhav, affectionately called 'Manya' in racing circles, combined with rookie rider Pranil Kharat (K Pranil) to notch up two races: A 15-to-1 shot Aquarius & a well-supported public choice, Namaqua (13/10).

Significant statistic

It is a known fact that young riders starting out in their careers take scores of mounts to ride their first winner, a double on a card at a new racetrack is even more rare, and a back-to-back double is simply unheard of. Those who keep the statistic of jockeys therefore will be certainly watching this young lad's progress with great interest.

Spotting talent

Like every aspiring jockey, Pranil Kharat graduated from the Royal Western India Turf Club's (RWITC) apprentice riding school with stars in his eyes, but had nothing to show after a two-year stint with another stable.

"His father was riding for me," in an exclusive chat Jadhav told mid-day after the boy's stunning performance, "so I checked him out, and sensed he had talent if given the right kind of grooming. I decided to mentor him."

Jadhav worked hard on the boy getting his seat right and taught him other finer points about balancing and judging pace. His first eight rides at Mumbai, in the last lap of the last Mumbai season gave him good exposure but earned him no victory. However, Pranil patiently worked his way under master Manya as the yard prepared for the Pune monsoon season.

Contrasting style

Curiously, like a horse whisperer, Pranil was seen constantly caressing and talking to Aquarius (Ismail Khan plate) in box number one when his 15 rivals were being loaded into the gates. He took a fair jump and stalked the front runners until straightening for home, and when a small gap developed, he courageously pushed Aquarius through it to assume command. Like a seasoned rider, he then urged his mount to shake off Retained Asset (G Santosh up) who threatened briefly. By contrast, he took Namaqua on a start to finish mission, making every post a winning one as the three-year-old bounded away for a facile victory, putting daylight between him and his hapless rivals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates