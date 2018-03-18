Horse racing: Oomph for Fillies; Spitfire for Colts' championship

Two Grade 3 events -- the Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship and the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship -- will feature as prime attractions of a small, seven-race card slated for today at Mahalaxmi

Despite being a maiden after three starts, the Vishal Gaikwad-trained Oomph may be installed as favourite for the Fillies' Championship, and has a reasonable chance to score. The Colts' championship race, however, may culminate into a fierce duel between the Rajesh Narredu-trained Star Superior and the Pesi Shroff-trained Spitfire.

The dramatic improvement registered by Spitfire when winning in second start — which, apparently, has emboldened the connections to pitch him as a late entry — makes me feel he would be in a position to exploit the long Mahalaxmi homestretch to put it across Star Superior over the mile trip.

First race at 3 pm.

