Horse Racing: Outstation challengers may dominate feature event

This image has been used for representation purpose only

The Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, a grade 3 affair for top-class horses of the 4y+ category, is slated as the feature event of a small six-race Saturday card. There are three outstation horses, Star Baron, Lady Legend and Governor-General, among the 11 runners in the fray; and there is a very strong likelihood that one of them - perhaps Star Baron whose connections have paid a hefty final entry fee to get into the line-up - may have the last laugh.

While it cannot be disputed that the three mentioned above have the class on their side, the local contenders like Iron Age, Gazino, Clymene and Perfect Star - even St Andrews who has been blazing the track in trials - have the form on their side, and will not go down without putting up a gallant fight.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Step By Step Plate (For 3y, class IV; 1200m)

See The Sunrise 1, Golden Era 2, Splash 3.

Lago Medio Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)

Dragonmoss 1, Allegria 2, Felix Felicis 3.

Jaidev Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Bait And Switch 1, Seventh Mile 2, Ithaca 3.

Portrush Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Augustus Caesar 1, Zenon 2, Aurelia 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Star Baron 1, Lady Legend 2, Governor-General 3.

Lago Medio Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)

Stick To The Plan 1, Sixth Emperor 2, Suarez 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Stick To The Plan (6-3)

Upsets: King Solomon (3-4) & St Andrews (5-8)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates