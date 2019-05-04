Horse Racing: P S Chouhan fails to get relief from court

other-sports

A plea filed by jockey P S Chouhan against the punishment meted out to him by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) stewards for "not allowing horse Lord Commander to run on merit" at Mumbai more than a year ago (March 15, 2018), was dismissed by the Mumbai high court on Friday. Chouhan will now have to serve the six-month riding ban, plus a six-month suspended sentence, unless he chooses to appeal against the high court decision before June 11.

It may be recalled that the stewards of the RWITC had given Chouhan a one-year suspension, but later, the board of appeal (BoA) of the race club gave the jockey partial relief by splitting the sentence into two six-month periods, the latter half, being treated as "suspended sentence" coming into effect only if the jockey were to again be found guilty for similar offence in the future.

However, Chouhan had challenged the decision in court, in the bargain temporarily winning back his licence to ride until the final disposal of the case.

Jockey Chouhan was not available for comment.

