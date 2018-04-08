Horse Racing: Quadrangular fight in feature event

The joker in the pack could be B Fifty Two who must have raised his fitness level thanks to a forward run in last start



Representational Image

Ten top class horses have jumped into the fray for the Ebco Maharaja Sir Harishinghji Trophy (Gr 2), the feature event of Sunday's six-race evening card. While all eyes will on the MK Jadhav-trained Themis (A Sandesh up), who posted a fluent victory in the grade 2, C N Wadia Gold Cup four weeks ago, there are at least three other who can post a dramatically improved performance over the mile trip.

Themis will have to watch out for two others who appear to be in equally good form-- Whomakestherules, winner of the grade 1, Major PK Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup at Kolkata; and New England, facile winner of the R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million on this track two weeks ago. The joker in the pack could be B Fifty Two who must have raised his fitness level thanks to a forward run in last start. My vote goes to Whomakestherules.

First race at 5.30 pm.

Selections:

Sion F Nessim Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Spontaneous Eddie 1, Highland Wind 2, Master Sergeant 3.

Sprint Star Plate ( For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Non Plus Ultra 1, Bushtops 2, Rogue One 3.

Ebco Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy (Gr 2) (For 4y&o; 1600m)

Whomakestherules 1, New England 2, Themis 3.

StyleCracker Gold Cup (Class III; 1200m)

Glyndebourne 1, Makino 2, Bunting 3.

A Hoyt Plate (Class IV; 1000m)

Arabian Storm 1, Southpaw 2, Yukata 3.

S A Wahid Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Orion's Belt 1, Arc Shine 2, Sandalphone 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Wizards Of Odds (1-10), B Fifty Two (3-3) & Sporto (5-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates