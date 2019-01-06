Horse Racing: Ruffina for feature event

Jan 06, 2019, 08:07 IST | Prakash Gosavi

On the current form and fitness, I expect Ruffina to humble this set and win the feature event

The Dallas Todywalla-trained champion mare Ruffina will be taking on four top class rivals in the F H Tapia Memorial Million, the feature event of Sunday's nine-race card. Ruffina has won all her recent starts except the one over today's trip (1400m) when she narrowly went down to Timeless at Pune, and this fact may fetch a fair price on her today especially as stalwarts like Your Royal Majesty and New England are also in the fray.

On the current form and fitness, I expect Ruffina to humble this set and win the feature event. Ruffina will be ridden by David Allan.

First race at 1 pm.
Selections:

Rapidash Plate (Class V; 2000m)
Kennedy 1, Retained Asset 2, Romantic Eyes 3.

Homi Mody Trophy (Class I; 2000m)
B Fifty Two 1, Gloriosus 2.

April Blossom Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Golden Hind 1, Nobleman 2, Flying Visit 3.

Londonderry Plate (Class IIII; 2000m)
Smasher 1, Bushtops 2, Augustus Caesar 3.

Kheem Singh Gold Cup (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Peerless 1, Hunt For Gold 2, Starringo 3.

F H Tapia Memorial Million (For 4y&o; 1400m)
Ruffina 1, New England 2, Your Royal Majesty 3.

P D Bolton Trophy (Class II; 1000m)
Iron Age 1, Riquewihr 2, Gazino 3.

Pradeep Vijayakar Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Run Forest Run 1, Anatevka 2, El Commandante 3.

Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Kingsman 1, Aurora Australis 2, Brothersofthewind 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Run Forest Run (8-3)
Upsets: Tar Heel (4-2) & Sawgrass (9-2)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8,9
Jackpot pool: I - 4,5,6,7,8; II - 5,6,7,8,9
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 6,7,8; III - 7,8,9
Tanala pool: All races.

