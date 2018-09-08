Horse racing: Ruffina likely to make amends

other-sports

The Dallas Todywalla-trained four-year-old filly should be able turn the tables on her conqueror Timeless at whose hands she had experienced a narrow defeat in last run

Despite facing a field packed with top quality sprinters Ruffina, who narrowly lost in her last start, is expected to make amends, and win the grade 3, Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card.

With the trip reduced to six furlongs, over which she had tamed her Sprinters' Cup rivals at Kolkata, the Dallas Todywalla-trained four-year-old filly should not only be able turn the tables on her conqueror Timeless at whose hands she had experienced a narrow defeat in last run, but also account for her other speedy rivals like Holy Smoke, Captain Courage and Lincoln.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Rosmini Plate (Rated 30-56; 1000m)

Invictus Maneo 1, Locarno 2, Nextstar 3.

B K Lagad Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Goshawk 1, Angels Touch 2, Kimberella 3.

Portrush Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Anatevka 1, Timeless Deeds 2, Sandra 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Ruffina 1, Timeless 2, Gazino 3.

Radio One Run (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Flaming Martini 1, Improvisso 2, Notting Hill 3.

Lago Medio Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1800m)

Gnostic Eyes 1, Romantic Eyes 2, Star Ace 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upset: Sylvester (6-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

