Horse racing: RWITC all set for Indian Derby

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) made several announcements about the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby to be held at Mahalaxmi race course on February 2, at a press conference on Friday.

RWITC chairman Zavaray Poonawalla was upbeat about the field. "We hope to have 21 runners, 22 is the track limit," said Poonawalla who added that Derby day features an eight-race card. "The Derby will be run at 5:30pm, after which there will be two races so that spectators can also get a taste of night racing. The club is packaging the race as Derby weekend, with races and entertainment on Saturday, February 1 (which is a night racing day with races beginning at 4.30 pm) and the big day Sunday, February 2. The blue riband of Indian racing run by the finest four year-olds in the land should be extremely competitive with several regional champions in the fray.

"We expect at least six foreign jockeys vying for Indian racing's top prize," said chairman of stewards, Geoffrey Nagpal at the conference on Friday. Zenia Lawyer, chairperson, media and marketing committee of the club said that, "Sunday will see a total of Rs 2 crore in stake money and the weekend will have cumulatively Rss 4 crore in stakes. The RWITC will be adding Rs 20 lakh to the combined jackpot pool," adding to the zing.

