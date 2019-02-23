Horse Racing: Sunday jackpot likely to cross Rs 1 crore

Updated: Feb 23, 2019, 11:52 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Besides this, one lucky racegoer who can predict the first four finishers will win a sedan car

Horse Racing: Sunday jackpot likely to cross Rs 1 crore
Representational Image

Enthused by the super success of Derby day jackpot three weeks ago which had swelled to Rs 2.30 crore thanks to the added amount of Rs 1 crore, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is set to take another calculated gamble by announcing a sum of Rs 50 lakh as added amount for Sunday's PBMM (Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million) card. Experts believe the total collection in the jackpot pool will cross the mark of Rs one crore.

It means if you nominate winners of the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th races on the card in a ticket costing only Rs 10, you could be going home a crorepati. Besides this special attraction, one lucky racegoer who can accurately predict the first four finishers in the PBMM will drive home a luxury sedan car in what is billed as the "FREE contest of skill".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Indian cricketers condemn the Pulwama terror attack

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK