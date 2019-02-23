Horse Racing: Sunday jackpot likely to cross Rs 1 crore

other-sports

Besides this, one lucky racegoer who can predict the first four finishers will win a sedan car

Representational Image

Enthused by the super success of Derby day jackpot three weeks ago which had swelled to Rs 2.30 crore thanks to the added amount of Rs 1 crore, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is set to take another calculated gamble by announcing a sum of Rs 50 lakh as added amount for Sunday's PBMM (Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million) card. Experts believe the total collection in the jackpot pool will cross the mark of Rs one crore.

It means if you nominate winners of the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th races on the card in a ticket costing only Rs 10, you could be going home a crorepati. Besides this special attraction, one lucky racegoer who can accurately predict the first four finishers in the PBMM will drive home a luxury sedan car in what is billed as the "FREE contest of skill".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates