Horse racing: Suraj Narredu basks in glory

Jockey Suraj Narredu excelled in the saddle at Mahalaxmi on Sunday. The Bangalore-based jockey bagged both the championship races--winning the Forbes Breeders' Juveniles Fillies' Championship with Catalonia and the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship with Star Superior.

Classified as grade 3 events, both races were run over the mile. Suraj rode both the winners in copybook style, stalking the pace until hitting the homestretch, and then grabbing the lead and sailing away for comfortable victories.

Successful raids

Interestingly, both winners were outstation horses. Catalonia, trained by Hyderabad schooler LVR Deshmukh, won in the silks of local owners Ram and Raj Shroff who own the Air Support - Cesandri filly in partnership with Chetan Shah and Mohan Chttaram; while Star Superior (Excellent Art - Ramjet) was saddled by Suraj's brother, trainer Rajesh Narredu, who owns it with Pune owner Sanjay Shinde. Incidentally, Star Superior shattered the earlier course record (set by Castlebridge this season) by clocking 1:35.77 for the mile trip.

