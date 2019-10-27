Horse Racing: Trainer Lagad's strategy is simple and it pays

Veteran trainer Narendra Lagad yet again made clear Pune is his favourite hunting ground. He won his tenth championship trophy at Pune on Saturday when the monsoon season 2019 concluded with an eight-race card. This was also the third straight crown for him in the last three years. Speaking with mid-day after the trophy presentation the veteran trainer, when asked the secret of his success, said, "Besides the hard work that I and my team put in, I follow a very simple strategy, and I feel it has consistently paid rich dividends."

"I want my horse owners to enjoy this game on a limited budget," explained Lagad, "so I never spend big money on buying horses. My horses are relatively cheaper, and I must be perhaps the only trainer in the country who does not charge any extras to the owner— no special feed, no high tech extras." Lagad's style of lying relatively low at the high profile Mahalaxmi season, and focusing more on the smaller, less prestigious Pune sesaon has always been a hot topic of debate among racing circles.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates