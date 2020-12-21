Horse racing: Trevor on a roll, rides four winners

Ace jockey P Trevor posted a sterling performance at the Pune racetrack on Sunday. He won four races on the trot, in the process racing to the top of the jockeys' table, overtaking his arch rival A Sandesh. At the end of yesterday's races, Trevor (9 wins) enjoys a one point lead over Sandesh (8 wins).

Trevor Patel began his victory run in the second race with Parisian, trained by Pesi Shroff, the class III, Clinton Plate. He displayed supreme confidence astride the winner, settling the horse away from the pace, then alerting her to the task after every other horse was off the bridle, and won toying with the opposition. In the next race, he displayed combination of skill and power when driving the Dallas Todywalla-trained Sky Fall to a fluent victory in the Polish Patriot Plate.

The ace jockey then had to use every trick up his sleeve to cajole El Capitan to grab the lead in the Onassis Plate, reserved for three year old maiden horses, when Aegon put up a stiff fight in the hands of jockey Neeraj Rawal until close home. And finally, in an exemplary show of judgement of pace, and timing his challenge to a nicety, Trevor brought another Todywalla ward, Mount Moriah, with a sustained run in the final furlong to swoop on Sunrise Ruby (Zervan up) to bag the Edgar Desylva Trophy.

The feature race of the day was won by the Karthik-schooled Juliette (A Sandesh up) who looked a picture in the paddock, having put on good amount of flesh, something she sorely missed during her Classics campaign at Mahalaxmi ten months ago. Juliette's victory in the grade 2, Sir Jiwajirao Scindia Gold Trophy was more effortless than it looked to the naked eye when she spared a length and a quarter to the runner up Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj Rawal up), clocking 1:51.94 for the nine-furlong trip.

Trainers Pesi Shroff and Dallas Todywalla ended the day with a brace each.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news