Horse racing: Trouvaille for R R Ruia Gold Cup Gr 3

Trouvaille, to be ridden by Nicky Mackay, towers over his four rivals in the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr 3), the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card programmed at the Mahalaxmi racecourse.

The S K Sunderji-trained four-year-old by Surfrider out of Highly Fashionable has already decisively beaten all his rivals either in the Pune Derby (Gr 1) or in the Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas (also Gr 1), and therefore, attracts as the best betting proposition of the afternoon.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Anmol Preet Plate - Div I (Class V; 1000m)

Summer Air 1, Resolute 2, Saltbae 3.

Madras Race Club Trophy (Class I; 1000m)

Intense Stylist 1, Clymene 2, Gazino 3.

Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Moriseiki 1, Goshawk 2, King Solomon 3.

Perceived Value Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Tristar 1, Jetfire 2, Frieze 3.

Rochester Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Seasons Greetings 1, Wind Whistler 2, Benghazi 3.

Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup - Gr 3 (For 4y; 2000m)

Trouvaille 1, Victorious Sermon 2, Daddy's Pride 3.

Anmol Preet Plate - Div II (Class V; 1000m)

C'Est L'Amour 1, Gold Member 2, Perfect Shining 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Trouvaille (6-4)

Upsets: Anatevka (4-1) & Percivale (5-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

