Horse Racing: Valegro favourite for JE Hughes trophy

Pune: The four-year-old colt Valegro finds himself well-placed at the scales in the J E Hughes Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card. Trained by Pesi Shroff and to be ridden by Akshay Kumar, Valegro should not have much difficulty in taming his six rivals over the trip of seven furlongs, and accordingly, shapes as the day's best betting proposition.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Strategic Move Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Alpine Express 1, Adele 2, Royston Rock 3.

A J Wadia Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)

MacGyver 1, Actionable 2, Red Fire 3.

J E Hughes Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Valegro 1, Grand Accord 2, Truly Epic 3.

Goodness Gracious Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Headway 1, Flammeus 2, Jetfire 3.

August Handicap (For 3y, class IV; 1400m)

Mzilikazi 1, Galloping Goldmine 2, Divine Glory 3.

A J Wadia Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1200m)

Navigator 1, Auspicious 2, Highland Lass 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Valegro (3-2)

Upset: Orion's Belt (1-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

