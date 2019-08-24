Horse Racing: Valegro likely to make amends
The Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old colt is expected to make amends and win the prime event.
Pune: Valegro, who let down a large following three weeks ago when his start-to-finish bid for the J E Hughes Trophy failed close home, may again start as favourite for the Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card.
However, now with the benefit of a run, the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old colt is expected to make amends and win the prime event.
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)
Valegro 1, Zenon 2, Sagittarius 3.
Sea Ruler Plate (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Highland Lass 1, Night Hunt 2, Steppenwolf 3.
Mayor's Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1800m)
Bait And Switch 1, Elation 2, Silver King 3.
Secret Romeo Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)
Ebony 1, Lilibeth 2, Cray Cray 3.
F D Wadia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1400m)
Trouvaille 1, Kildare 2, Golden Guest 3.
Waves of Glory Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1400m)
Hells Bells 1, Questionable 2, Gentillesse 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Valegro (1-1)
Upsets: Barack (2-1), Wabi Sabi (4-5) & Safdar (6-11)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.
