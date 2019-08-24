Horse Racing: Valegro likely to make amends

other-sports



Pune: Valegro, who let down a large following three weeks ago when his start-to-finish bid for the J E Hughes Trophy failed close home, may again start as favourite for the Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's six-race card.

However, now with the benefit of a run, the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old colt is expected to make amends and win the prime event.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)

Valegro 1, Zenon 2, Sagittarius 3.

Sea Ruler Plate (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Highland Lass 1, Night Hunt 2, Steppenwolf 3.



Mayor's Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1800m)

Bait And Switch 1, Elation 2, Silver King 3.

Secret Romeo Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Ebony 1, Lilibeth 2, Cray Cray 3.

F D Wadia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1400m)

Trouvaille 1, Kildare 2, Golden Guest 3.

Waves of Glory Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1400m)

Hells Bells 1, Questionable 2, Gentillesse 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Valegro (1-1)

Upsets: Barack (2-1), Wabi Sabi (4-5) & Safdar (6-11)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

