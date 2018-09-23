Horse racing: Visitors hold sway in Indian St Leger
The local hopes - Selfie Star and In It To Win It - may be overshadowed by Sana, Kambaku and Dancing Dragon, and it is the last-named, trained by Neil Darashah and to be ridden by Trevor Patel, which is my choice
Four of the eight four-year-olds in the grade 1, Indian St Leger are outstation horses, and they are expected to dominate the finish of fifth and final Classic of the 2017-18 campaign to be run at the Pune racetrack on Sunday. The local hopes--Selfie Star and In It To Win It--may be overshadowed by Sana, Kambaku and Dancing Dragon, and it is the last-named, trained by Neil Darashah and to be ridden by Trevor Patel, which is my choice.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
D D Pillai Trophy - Div II (Class V; 1600m)
Eagleinthesky 1, Honourable Eyes 2, Gandalf 3.
Janardhan Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Charlesbridge 1, Oriana 2, Vitesse 3.
Magansingh P. Jodha Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Glyndebourne 1, Governor General 2, Holy Smoke 3.
C A Kuts Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Queen Credible 1, Bottega Louie 2, Epiphany 3.
Indian St. Leger - Gr 1 (For 4y; 2800m)
Dancing Dragon 1, Sana 2, Kambaku 3.
Mohammed Rasheed Beg & Rahat Beg Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Jetfire 1, Bushtops 2, Kennedy 3.
D D Pillai Trophy - Div II (Class V; 1600m)
Grand Chieftain 1, Gold Magic 2, Doubledown 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Charlesbridge (2-1)
Upset: Clymene (3-6)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.
