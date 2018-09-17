Horse racing: Winter Renaissance for Mysore Race Club Trophy

other-sports

Only four runners have been accepted for the mile-and-a-half trip, and the main fight is expected to be centered between the two Imtiaz Sait wards--Winter Renaissance and Raees

Horse racing

Pune: A small card of six races is framed for Monday, the Mysore Race Club Trophy, for class I horses, being the feature event. Only four runners have been accepted for the mile-and-a-half trip, and the main fight is expected to be centered between the two Imtiaz Sait wards--Winter Renaissance and Raees. The first-named, to be Trevor Patel, is tipped to win.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Yogender Singh Trophy - Div II (For 4y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Bronx 1, Timeless Deeds 2, Arashi 3.

Mysore Race Club Trophy (Class I; 2400m)

Winter Renaissance 1, Raees 2.

Eloise Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

Kalina 1, Huzzah's Phoenix 2, Bitcoin 3.

Jefferson Plate (For 3y, maidens; 2000m)

Roberta 1, Non Plus Ultra 2, Savage Kingdom 3.

Yogender Singh Trophy - Div I (For 4y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Harmony Of The Sea 1, Dibaba 2, Grand Tenton 3.

Eloise Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Mystic Flame 1, Red Carnation 2, So Splendid 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Bronx (1-1)

Upsets: Osprey Arrow (3-1) & Aurora Australis (6-14)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.