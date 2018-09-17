Search

Horse racing: Winter Renaissance for Mysore Race Club Trophy

Sep 17, 2018, 12:18 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Only four runners have been accepted for the mile-and-a-half trip, and the main fight is expected to be centered between the two Imtiaz Sait wards--Winter Renaissance and Raees

Pune: A small card of six races is framed for Monday, the Mysore Race Club Trophy, for class I horses, being the feature event. Only four runners have been accepted for the mile-and-a-half trip, and the main fight is expected to be centered between the two Imtiaz Sait wards--Winter Renaissance and Raees. The first-named, to be Trevor Patel, is tipped to win.

First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:

Yogender Singh Trophy - Div II (For 4y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Bronx 1, Timeless Deeds 2, Arashi 3.

Mysore Race Club Trophy (Class I; 2400m)
Winter Renaissance 1, Raees 2.

Eloise Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)
Kalina 1, Huzzah's Phoenix 2, Bitcoin 3.

Jefferson Plate (For 3y, maidens; 2000m)
Roberta 1, Non Plus Ultra 2, Savage Kingdom 3.

Yogender Singh Trophy - Div I (For 4y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Harmony Of The Sea 1, Dibaba 2, Grand Tenton 3.

Eloise Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)
Mystic Flame 1, Red Carnation 2, So Splendid 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Bronx (1-1)
Upsets: Osprey Arrow (3-1) & Aurora Australis (6-14)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

