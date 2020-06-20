'Hospital charged me Rs 80K for gloves, masks, PPE kits', says recovered COVID-19 patient

A recovered COVID-19 patient has raised his voice against a private hospital in Mulund, for allegedly charging a hefty price for consumables during his treatment. The hospital gave a bill of R3.47 lakh out of which he claimed, around Rs 80,000 were charged for PPE kits, surgical gloves, N95 masks and face shields. While the hospital later minused R47,000 from the bill, the local MLA, who has complained about it to the BMC, has alleged this is how some private hospitals are fleecing patients.



Rahul Ahire, 30, a resident of Mulund West, is an engineer by profession. He lives with his mother, wife and their toddler. In the beginning of June he started feeling uneasy, and when he went for a COVID test, he tested positive. He was taken to an isolation facility at Mithagar Road, Mulund (E). After undergoing treatment for a couple of days, he decided to shift to Manisha Universal Multi-Speciality, a private hospital in Mulund.

"I arrived at the hospital on June 5 and as my condition deteriorated and oxygen level fell below 85%, I was shifted to the ICU on June 6. I recovered by June 11. After spending five days in the general ward I was discharged after testing negative, on June 16," said Ahire.





Manisha Universal Super-Speciality Hospital where Ahire was treated for 10 days

When Ahire got the bill of R3.47 lakh from the private hospital, he argued about the charges of the consumables. "If you see the bill for PPE kit its cost in the General Ward is R3,000 but for the ICU it is R5,000. For the face shield which is usually around R200 they charged R1,000. For surgical gloves the cost in the General Ward is R500 and in the ICU its R1,000. An N-95 mask which approximately costs R400, costs R1,000 here. Only consumables have cost me around R80,000 of the 10 days stay," Ahire said.

Ahire alleged that after his argument about the bills, the hospital reduced the amount by R47,000. When he asked from under which head they reduced the amount, the answer he got from an employee was "discount".

BMC should take action

"So many cases are coming forward of private hospitals charging hefty amounts from patients. I have written a letter to the BMC commissioner asking to take action against the hospital. These hospitals charge R200 for checking pulse oxymeter twice a day. Can you imagine the loot happening? It's high time BMC acts," said Mihir Kotecha, MLA, Mulund.

The hospital's Managing Director Dr Nirmal Jain remained unresponsive to calls and messages from mid-day.

