Hospital denies admission, Uttar Pradesh woman gives birth on road

In another case of medical negligence, a woman gave birth to a baby girl on a road after a government hospital in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh refused to admit her, as alleged by the family.

The incident happened on Wednesday after the woman developed labour pain at her home and reached hospital along with her family.

According to family members, the woman was taken to government primary health centre after she suffered labour pain yesterday, but the hospital denied her admission by asking them to come after three days.

On being denied admission in the hospital, the woman was forced to give birth to a child on road. Other women present at the spot helped the woman by covering her with clothes when she was delivering the baby.

Agitated family members protested over alleged negligence of hospital in dealing with the case.

Jalaun Chief Medical Office (CMO) said, "A serious negligence was found in the matter. A probe will be initiated and action will be taken against the concerned doctor and staff if found guilty."

