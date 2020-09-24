Hospital horror! Zareen Khan shares her disappointment over a popular hospital's 'lack of support'

Zareen Khan took to social media to recount her harrowing time at Lilavati Hospital after her grandfather, 87, "failed to get help." The actor posted a video narrating her ordeal and said that she was "disturbed" with what happened. Her grandfather, who was suffering from a urinary tract infection, was rushed to hospital with acute pain late night. She alleges that they were made to wait for a long time. Watch the video here:

After his oxygen level and body temperature were checked, they were told that a COVID-19 test needed to be taken, which further delayed the treatment. The family was then forced to take him home and consult another doctor. The actress has time and again shared her opinion towards a lot of current situations - from SSR to nepotism.

On the professional front, Zareen Khan will be next seen in a homosexual drama - Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which shared a story of two individuals - Veer and Mansi, who are both homosexual - and who are on a road trip, aims to challenge the social prejudices and the stigma attached to homosexuality in India.

For the unversed, several mainstream actors - both male and female - have shied away from playing homosexual characters in films, Zareen has taken it upon herself to shed light on the issue. Zareen Khan shared, "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is a humane story of two individuals Veer and Mansi - Veer who's gay and Mansi who's a lesbian. This is the story of their friendship and is about a road trip and how the turn of events change their lives. It's a story that's close to my heart and needs to come out in society, especially in a country like India."

She further added, "Despite having fought for our Independence and having the freedom, and section 377 being approved, there are still families in which you can't walk up and confess your sexual orientation. So freedom is still not completely there in certain sections of society and in some families, although the Government has approved it."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news